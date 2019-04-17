Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $181.15. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,823. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $209.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

