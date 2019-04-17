Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,305 ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 11.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 106,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 153.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 8.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 864.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.40.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.16, for a total value of $7,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $70,408,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $14.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.49. 1,019,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,853. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.30 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

