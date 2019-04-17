Hancock Whitney (HWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. Elevated operating expenses, owing to the company's business restructuring efforts, are likely to hurt the bottom-line growth to some extent. While strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, strong balance sheet and solid asset quality will likely continue to support growth, the company’s exposure toward risky loan portfolios is a concern as it might hamper financials in the near term.”

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of HWC opened at $44.40 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

