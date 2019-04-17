Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 678,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 634,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,947 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

