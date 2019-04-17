Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of GPOR opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,350,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 823,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.