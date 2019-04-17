Growth Interface Management LLC Has $20.14 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Growth Interface Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 16.5% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.54.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

