GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, CLSA started coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $410,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,390,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

