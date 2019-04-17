GreenSky (GSKY) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.
Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,633. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
