Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,376 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,602,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 542,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,602,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $398.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $62.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million.

GLRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/greenlight-capital-re-ltd-glre-position-lessened-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.