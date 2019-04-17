GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $18.33.

