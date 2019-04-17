Granada Gold Mine (GGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 28639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.