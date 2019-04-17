GrafTech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 884% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.

NYSE:EAF opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.67 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a net margin of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

