Gradient Investments LLC Has $45,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 139,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,629,000 after buying an additional 7,135,364 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,285,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after buying an additional 2,841,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

