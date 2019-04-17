Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Highwater Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/gradient-capital-advisors-llc-sells-318-shares-of-schwab-us-dividend-equity-etf-schd.html.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.