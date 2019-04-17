Golden Star Resources (GSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 21900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $656.47 million and a P/E ratio of -27.07.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
