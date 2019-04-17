Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market capitalization of $23,173.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.02306667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00472381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3,906% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00086035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020976 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018583 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum (CRYPTO:GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

