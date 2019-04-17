Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Holdings Cut by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 776.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,546,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of -1.06.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.10 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

