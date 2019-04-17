Globant (GLOB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Globant to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 141,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,539. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.94. Globant has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $82.93.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

