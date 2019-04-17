Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $170.65 and a 52-week high of $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

