Global Payments Inc (GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein Sells 700 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Payments stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

