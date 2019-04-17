Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt-position-reduced-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.