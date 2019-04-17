Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

