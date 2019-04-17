Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

