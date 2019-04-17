Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,919,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,402 shares of company stock worth $2,613,954 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-position-trimmed-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.