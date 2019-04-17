Gibson Capital LLC Purchases 522 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)

Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.67. 54,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,591. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $87.16 and a 12 month high of $109.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

