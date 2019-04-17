Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in AVX Co. (AVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AVX were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AVX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,117,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,290,000 after purchasing an additional 272,455 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of AVX by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AVX by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVX by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of AVX by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVX stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.13. AVX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other news, SVP Peter Venuto sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $116,253.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,162.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

