Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Wabash National worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (WNC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/geode-capital-management-llc-has-7-80-million-holdings-in-wabash-national-co-wnc.html.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.