General Dynamics Co. (GD) EVP John Patrick Casey Sells 45,470 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 988,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $229.74. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/general-dynamics-co-gd-evp-john-patrick-casey-sells-45470-shares.html.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.