Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $22.79 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.3833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

