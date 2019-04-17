Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6,033.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 769,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,515,000 after buying an additional 756,754 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

Shares of BMV:IXUS opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/gemmer-asset-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-ishares-tr-core-msci-total-intl-stk-ixus.html.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.