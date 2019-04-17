GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in GDS by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,469,000 after purchasing an additional 706,695 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,941,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of GDS opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

