Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,343,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

