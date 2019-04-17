Gas stations run dry amid truckers’ strike

Gas channels across Portugal are running dry amid a truckers’ strike over pay and working conditions.

Wednesday, the walkout by several 800 truckers who haul hazardous substances prompted a rush to fill tanks closed.

Government have ordered the truckers to supply a degree of service, providing 30 percent of average daily supplies as well as gas to emergency services and hospitals, airports to gas stations in the capital, the Lisbon, the city, along with Porto. The government states if they are needed to avoid severe harm it might require more materials.

The truckers need shorter hours and higher pay. A meeting between companies as well as the truckers’ trade marriage broke up without agreement.