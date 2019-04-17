Gaming and Leisure Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,242 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,903% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,619,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

GLPI opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

