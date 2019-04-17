Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.64. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 19154 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Fintech Group stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.32% of Future Fintech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/future-fintech-group-ftft-shares-gap-down-to-1-64.html.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.