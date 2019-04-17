Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 15,926 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Altria Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NYSE MO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 15,926 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fulton-bank-n-a-sells-15926-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.