Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fuling Global (FORK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fuling-global-fork-sets-new-12-month-low-at-2-05.html.

Fuling Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORK)

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuling Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuling Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.