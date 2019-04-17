Fuling Global (FORK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Fuling Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORK)
Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.
