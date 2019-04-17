FTS International (FTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTSI. Credit Suisse Group cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE FTSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 486,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.20. FTS International has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.15 million. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. FTS International’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTS International will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FTS International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FTS International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FTS International by 1,904.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTS International by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

