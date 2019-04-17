Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,925,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,061,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,852,000 after buying an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Shares of AEM opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.87 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

