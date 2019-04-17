Fruth Investment Management Has $404,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Nutrien by 940.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

