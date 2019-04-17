Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE FMS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,587. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

