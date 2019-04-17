Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.21 ($90.94).

FRA FRA opened at €71.54 ($83.19) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

