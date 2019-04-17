Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.26 ($91.00).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

