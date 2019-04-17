Founders Capital Management Sells 70 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Founders Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DIA remained flat at $$264.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,307. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.5446 dividend. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

