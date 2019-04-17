Fortinet (FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.59

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 1486342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Fortinet (FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.59” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fortinet-ftnt-hits-new-52-week-high-at-95-59.html.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.