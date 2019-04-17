Forkcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Forkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Forkcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Forkcoin has a market cap of $87,143.00 and $0.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00374288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.01062063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00210897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006386 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Forkcoin Profile

Forkcoin’s total supply is 7,096,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,162,362 coins. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin . Forkcoin’s official website is forkcoin.io

Buying and Selling Forkcoin

Forkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

