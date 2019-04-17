FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $487,000 in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 571,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 401,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
NOK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 26,497,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,133,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NOK. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.
Nokia Oyj Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.