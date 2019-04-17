FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 5,467,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,179. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

