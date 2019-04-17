Fmr LLC Invests $53.45 Million in Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,601,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,452,000. Fmr LLC owned about 4.28% of Yeti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,805,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yeti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

NYSE:YETI opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. Yeti’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

