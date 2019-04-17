Fmr LLC Has $57.49 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,996,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $57,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 49,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $57.49 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/fmr-llc-has-57-49-million-position-in-rigel-pharmaceuticals-inc-rigl.html.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.